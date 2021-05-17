Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will sport a square-shaped camera including a 4-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Samsung is currently its next A series of smartphones called Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G. Now the 5G version of phone's launch seems imminent as the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been spotted on a Bluetooth certification site.

As per the Bluetooth listing, via Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries the model number SM-A226B. The listing reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Apart from the model number and the Bluetooth version, the listing does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone.

Recently, the renders and specs of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G leaked online. As per the leak, Samsung Galaxy A22 will come in four colour options – White, Black, Purple, and Green.

For the specifications, it will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone will sport a square-shaped camera including a 4-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front side, the device will be equipped with a 13-megapixel snapper.

The 5G variant is thicker at 9mm and is heavier as well at 205 grams. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice