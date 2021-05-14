Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G leak in renders, key specifications revealed

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 11:28 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and the 5G variant have appeared in renders that show off the design of the smartphones

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphone has appeared multiple times on various certification websites including Wi-Fi Alliance, Geekbench, etc. Now, both the 4G and the 5G variants of the smartphone have been leaked in renders that show us how the phones would look.

 

The leak comes from 91Mobiles, which show that both the phones would mostly look identical apart from a few key differences. These ley differences include a slightly slimmer bezel on the front of the Galaxy A22 4G compared to the 5G model. 

 

Galaxy A22 4G

 

While the second one is a quad camera setup found on the 4G variant compared to the triple camera system on the 5G model. Apart from this, the design remains identical with a square camera array at the back housing the cameras and the LED flash. Samsung is using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the 5G variant which is pointing towards an LCD display for the respective model while the 4G variant could get an AMOLED panel.

 

A22 5G

 

Per the leak, both the Samsung Galaxy A22 versions will come in four colour options – White, Black, Purple, and Green. For the specifications, both the phones will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ display where it will be an LCD panel on the A22 5G and an AMOLED one on the A22 4G. 

 

The Galaxy A22 4G will most likely draw power from the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and will have a camera sensor combination of 48MP+5M+2MP+2MP. It gets a 13MP sensor at the front and the handset measures 8.5mm in thickness and 185 grams.

 

The Galaxy A22 5G on the other hand is to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC while the camera system includes a 48MP+5MP+2MP configuration. The 5G variant is thicker at 9mm and is heavier as well at 205 grams compared to the 4G variant. Both the 5G and 4G models will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

