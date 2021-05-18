Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G to come with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2021 1:45 pm

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras.
Samsung is currently working on its next A series of smartphones called Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G. Now the 4G variant has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.


As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

 

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Galaxy A22 4G has scored 293 and 1247 points, respectively.

 

Apart from GeekBench, the Galaxy A22 4G has also been spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site in the U.S model number as SM-A225M/DSN. As per the listing, the phone will be featuring 15W fast-charging support.

 

These listings have however not revealed the rest of the specs, but from earlier leaks, we know that Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.

 

It will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 will come in four colour options – White, Black, Purple, and Green. The handset measures 8.5mm in thickness and 185 grams.

 

Recently, the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on a Bluetooth certification site. As per the Bluetooth listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries the model number SM-A226B. The listing reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

 

