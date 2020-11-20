Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 5G case renders reveal design and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 20, 2020 1:45 pm

Samsung Galaxy A12 will be powered by MediaTek helio P35 chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM.
Samsung will soon be launching its next A series of smartphone called as Samsung Galaxy A12. Now it seems like the company is also preparing a 5G variant of the device as the Samsung Galaxy A12 5G case renders have surfaced online.

As per the renders shared by SlashLeaks, the phone will feature a waterdrop notch display notch on the front. At the back, it will come with a square-shaped camera module that seems to feature three distinct camera sensors. An LED flash also lies below the camera module.

The renders also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A12 5G will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and a loudspeaker grille at the bottom. It is likely that the 4G variant of the Galaxy A12 could sport the same design as 5G model.
Samsung Galaxy A12 5G
The 4G variant recently surfaced on Samsung's Russian website with model number SM-A125F. Samsung Galaxy A12 is said to be offered in black, white, red and blue colours. It will come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

 

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy A12 will have the same LCD display and triple camera system as its predecessor. The phone will also feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor and touted to feature a larger battery than the Galaxy A11’s 4,000mAh battery.

Earlier Samsung Galaxy A12 appeared on Geekbench as per which the phone will be powered by MediaTek helio P35 chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system.

