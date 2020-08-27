Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 tipped to come with 32GB, 64GB storage options

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 10:54 am

Samsung Galaxy A12 will have the same LCD display and triple camera system as its predecessor.
Earlier this year, Samsung launched Galaxy A11 smartphone in Vietnam. Now the company is working on its successor which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A12. It will be another budget phone in the company's A Series of smartphones.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will bear model number SM-A125F and it won’t be drastically different compared to its predecessor. It will come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants. However, there is no information on the RAM. To recall, the Galaxy A11 only has 32GB storage.

The report further reveals that Samsung Galaxy A12 will have the same LCD display and triple camera system as its predecessor. The phone will also feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor and touted to feature a larger battery than the Galaxy A11’s 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A12 is said to be offered in black, white, red and blue colours.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 1.8GHz SoC, which is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It has a fingerprint reader and also supports face recognition.

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone has a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel main lens an f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole selfie camera in the top left has 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

