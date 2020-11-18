Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 to launch soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 11:43 am

Samsung Galaxy A12 will be a successor of Galaxy A11 smartphone.
Samsung is soon going to launch the company's next A series of smartphone which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A12. The phone has now appeared on Samsung’s official support page.

Samsung Russia’s official support page has listed a model number SM-A125F/DSN, as spotted by 91Mobiles. The listing has confirmed that Samsung Galaxy A12 will be launched in Russia soon.

Apart from the model number, the listing does not reveal any details fo the phone. As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a model number SM-A125F.

Samsung Galaxy A12 will be a successor of Galaxy A11 smartphone. It is said to be offered in black, white, red and blue colours. It will come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy A12 will have the same LCD display and triple camera system as its predecessor. The phone will also feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor and touted to feature a larger battery than the Galaxy A11’s 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 appeared on Geekbench last week revealing its chipset, RAM, and software. As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Galaxy A12 will be powered by MediaTek helio P35 chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system. The phone scored 169 in single-core and 1,001 in multi-core benchmarks.

