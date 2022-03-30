Samsung Freestyle Ultra Portable Projector launched in India at Rs 84,990

Samsung has announced the launch of its all-new The Freestyle – a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight, portable device. It comes with auto keystone, auto leveling and autofocus features which allow the device to automatically adjust its screen to any flat surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time.

The Freestyle Projector will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Amazon at a special price of Rs 84,990. Consumers can also avail of an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. As a limited period offer, consumers buying The Freestyle between 18:00 hrs on March 29, 2022, and 23:59 hrs on March 31, 2022, will get a free carry case for The Freestyle worth Rs 5,900. Consumers who pre-reserved The Freestyle can avail discount worth Rs 4,000. The projector comes with a 2-year warranty period.

Samsung Freestyle Projector Features

The Freestyle’s versatile cradle allows for a perfect viewing angle from the wall to the ceiling with rotation of up to 180 degrees. Weighing just 0.8 Kg, it enables users to show high-quality video anywhere – be it on tables, floors, walls or even ceilings. It doesn’t require any separate screen, all you have to do is just tilt it and enjoy big screen.

The Freestyle comes equipped with auto keystone, auto levelling and auto focus features. Auto keystone allows the device to automatically adjust its screen to any flat surface at any angle.

Auto focus lets the Freestyle automatically focus for a sharp, clear image up to 100-inch (2m 54cm) in seconds. The auto leveling feature ensures that the screen stays level on any surface. To further enhance the viewing experience, The Freestyle optimizes projection based on your wall colour.

The Freestyle projector also comes equipped with certified OTT platforms. Consumers can also access smart features that are available on Samsung Smart TVs, with built-in streaming services and mobile mirroring and casting features that are compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. For powering it up, The Freestyle has a C-type power connection for charging.

For Galaxy users, the Freestyle comes with a button that syncs it with Galaxy devices. With just a push of a button, users can instantly use their Galaxy device as a remote control. They can also utilize mobile hotspots when no Wi-Fi networks are available.

The Freestyle comes with Omni-directional 360-degree sound with a powerful built-in speaker. When it’s not used as a projector, The Freestyle lets you transform your space by choosing from ambient mode, prism lighting effect with a translucent lens cap, sceneries or one of your own photos.

The Freestyle also sports the industry’s first far-field voice control technology. So when the screen is turned on, users can search for content using just their voice. When the screen is off, they can use the device to listen to music or ask for the day’s weather just as they would with a smart speaker.