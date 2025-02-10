Samsung Debuts FAST Channels from Warner Bros on Samsung TV Plus India

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, has announced the launch of five new FAST channels from Warner Bros on Samsung TV Plus India. “These WBTV channels deliver premium storytelling to streaming audiences, meeting the demand for high quality, free entertainment,” said the company.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs, offering a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. With a strong focus on Hindi programming, these new FAST channels are designed to engage both regional and urban audiences.

Here are the five new FAST Channels from Warner Bros. on Samsung TV Plus India:

“ House of Crime: A gripping destination for crime enthusiasts, offering a mix of intense dramas and intriguing investigative series in Hindi.

Foodie Hub: A haven for culinary adventurers, featuring popular food shows, recipes, and gastronomic journeys, presented in Hindi.

Wild Flix: A heart-warming gateway to the wonders of the animal kingdom, showcasing captivating insights into zoo life, and awe-inspiring animal rescue stories in Hindi.

Wheel World : A high-octane destination for automobile enthusiasts, featuring exhilarating car and bike shows, and restoration stories from the best garages, presented in English.

XXtreme Jobs: An adrenaline-pumping exploration of the world's most daring professions, unearthing extraordinary workplaces and fearless individuals behind them, presented in Hindi."

Meanwhile, Samsung India is gearing up to debut the Galaxy F06 5G in India on February 12. The specs of the phone are under wraps for now. The Support Page for the device went live a couple of weeks ago on Samsung India’s website. Further, the device is expected to have a water-drop notch on the front, a 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, a 6.5-inch LCD display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset under the hood.