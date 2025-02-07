Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Confirmed: What to Expect?

Samsung is gearing up to expand its F-series of smartphone lineup in India with the Galaxy F06 5G. The Galaxy F06 5G India launch was confirmed by the brand through a Flipkart microsite that also teases the design of the phone. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

The Flipkart microsite confirms the Galaxy F06 5G India launch will take place later this month. The design teased shows the phone having a pill-shaped module on the back, housing two camera sensors. The image also teases a flat frame, and the company says that the phone will be “fast and stylish.” The Flipkart teaser also confirmed that the device will start at a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. However, it’s unconfirmed whether that’s including any bank offers or not.

The specs of the phone are under wraps for now. The Support Page for the device went live a week ago on Samsung India’s website. Further, the device is expected to have a water-drop notch on the front, a 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, a 6.5-inch LCD display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset under the hood.

Samsung may also debut the Galaxy F16 5G alongside the F06 5G but it remains unconfirmed. The Galaxy F16 5G price range in India was tipped recently, suggesting it could be priced around Rs 15,000 in the country. The device’s support page also went live alongside F06 5G’s last week itself.

The device is expected to retain the same specs as the Galaxy A16 5G, including a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6nm Dimensity 6300 processor, alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra Wide-Angle camera and an unspecified tertiary sensor.

We should know more about once the Galaxy F06 5G India launch happens sometime later this month.