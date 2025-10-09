JBL Tour One M3, Tour One M3 Smart Tx Headphones Launched in India: Details to Know

The new JBL Tour One M3 and the Tour One M3 Smart Tx bundle have been announced in India. These headphones from JBL sport Spatial 360 audio, adaptive ANC, 40mm Mica Dome drivers, support for both wired and wireless connections, and more. Here’s everything to know about them.

JBL Tour One M3, Tour One M3 Smart Tx: Price, Availability

The JBL Tour ONE M3 is available in Black, Mocha and Blue colors in leading offline and online retail outlets and JBL.com for Rs 34,999. The Smart Tx bundle costs Rs 39,999. However, these are listed for Rs 26,999 and Rs 32,999 on JBL’s website at the time of writing this article.

JBL Tour One M3, Tour One M3 Smart Tx: Features

The JBL Tour One M3 headphones integrate advanced connectivity and audio technologies aimed at enhancing user experience across both professional and personal environments. The Smart Tx bundle comes with the Smart Tx audio transmitter that has a built-in touch display, and allows the headphones to support wireless connections to a variety of audio sources and allow audio sharing through Auracast. The direct Proprietary wireless connection between transmitter and the headphones improves latency, stability and call quality.

The audio transmitter provides full control of headphones features, offering users seamless control over music playback, call management, EQ Settings and the ability to broadcast any audio source to an unlimited amount of Auracast enabled devices.

The JBL Tour One M3 are equipped with 40mm Mica drivers that deliver high-resolution audio. The device incorporates True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, which uses eight microphones to monitor and adjust to surrounding noise in real time. A four-microphone array with adaptive beamforming ensures clear voice transmission during calls.

The inclusion of JBL Personi-Fi 3.0 enables sound customization based on individual hearing profiles, while SmartTalk automatically pauses playback and activates ambient sound when the user begins speaking.

The headphones support lossless audio playback through both USB-C and 3.5mm connections, complemented by a built-in DAC for high-fidelity performance. JBL Spatial Sound with head tracking further enhances the listening environment by maintaining an accurate sense of directionality as the user moves. Battery life is rated at up to 70 hours, with an additional five hours available after a brief five-minute charge.

Bluetooth 5.3 provides stable connectivity and efficient power usage, while improved earcup and cushion design contribute to better passive noise isolation and long-term comfort. The JBL Headphones App offers access to equalizer settings, noise control, ambient sound modes, and other customization options. Additional features include multi-point connection, VoiceAware, Smart Audio & Video, and full Auracast compatibility.