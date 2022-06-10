Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India

Samsung has today launched the Smart Monitor M8, its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series. The new smart monitor comes with a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor.

The new M8 comes in Sunset Pink and Spring Green colours. It will be available from June 15, 2022, in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores. The Daylight Blue and Warm White variants will be available later this year.

Consumers pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 from June 10-14, 2022 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 and Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth Rs 3,499 absolutely free along with an Rs 3,000 instant cart discount. Further, consumers pre-booking the M8 till 11:59 pm on June 10 can also get BookMyShow and The Body Shop vouchers worth Rs 500 each. Consumers who pre-reserved the M8 can avail Rs 5,000 discount while buying it.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Features

The Samsung Monitor M8 has a 32-inch 4K QLED display, surrounded by a slim frame and a borderless design. The monitor has a peaks brightness of 400 nits and HDR10+ content playback. It has a 4ms response time, a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 allows users to enjoy some OTT services. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without having to connect to a PC or TV. The thinness of the new model is 11.4mm, about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models.

The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen. It helps users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.

In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam. It can attach to the monitor while keeping desk space neat without any unsightly wires. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, swiftly identifying a person’s face when on screen and automatically focusing on the subject.

In other words, it can follow and capture an individual speaker, a perfect option for active presentation or livestreaming. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo. This allows users to work remotely or engage in video conferencing using the SlimFit Cam.

The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to track IoT devices throughout the house easily with the app’s intuitive control panel.

Equipped with a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone, the assistant controls devices such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, the microphone uses an Always On Voice function, displaying conversation information on screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.