Samsung Care+ Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances Announced in India

Samsung Care+ extended warranty plans for home appliances have been announced in India, allowing buyers to purchase up to 4 years of extended warranty for a fee. The new Samsung Care+ plans are available for all Samsung home appliances’ range in India, including Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, and more.

Samsung Care+ extended warranty plans for home appliances can be availed for as low as Rs 2 a day, for Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave ovens, and Smart TVs. Customers can now choose from plans that range from 1 to 4 years, offering comprehensive protection and convenience.

The upgraded Samsung Care+ service also introduce industry-first coverage for software updates and screen malfunctions (with no physical damage). “This ensures that customers have complete peace of mind, not only for hardware issues but also for software performance and display concerns, making Samsung Care+ the most comprehensive appliance protection programme in the industry,” said Samsung.

Samsung Care+ provides consumers access to over 13,000 Samsung-certified engineers, 2,500+ service centres, and 100% genuine Samsung parts, guaranteeing timely, high-quality service. Customers will get multi-lingual support in nine languages, while the Samsung app allows customers to track services and receive timely reminders for scheduled maintenance.

Earlier last year, Samsung also improved its Samsung Care+ service for its smartphones in India. With the improvement, one can make two claims in a year that are applicable for both Screen protection as well as accidental and liquid damage protection plans in the Care+ Programme in India. Earlier, users could make up to 2 claims for repair or replacement within 2 years. Also, note that Samsung says this new benefit will only be available for those who have purchased a Care+ plan on or after May 14, 2024. You’ll be eligible to claim twice within a year from the activation date of the plan.