Samsung Care+ Programme To Offer Two Claims In A Year In India: All Details

Samsung, one of the country’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced an upgrade in its Samsung Care+ programme in India, providing consumers added benefits at no additional cost. Under the revamped Samsung Care+ programme, customers can now avail two claims in a year.

Samsung says that the two claims in a year are applicable for both Screen protection as well as accidental and liquid damage protection plans in the Care+ Programme in India. Earlier, users could make up to 2 claims for repair or replacement within 2 years. Also, note that Samsung says this new benefit will only be available for those who have purchased a Care+ plan on or after May 14, 2024. You’ll be eligible to claim twice within a year from the activation date of the plan.

Samsung Care+ Programme: Features

Samsung Care+, the only authorized programme for Galaxy devices, provides 100% coverage without any depreciation, with the added convenience of both walk-in as well as pick-up and drop facility for claim registration.

Backed by a country-wide network of service centers, Samsung Care+ plans starts at Rs 399 and cater to a range of Galaxy devices including Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Books.

Additionally, Samsung Care+ provides a hassle-free claim process, requiring zero documentation and ensures absolute data privacy and protection. Customers can also conveniently track the status of their claim or repairs, on-the-go, with a tracking process.

