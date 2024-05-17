HomeNewsSamsung Care+ Programme To Offer Two Claims In A Year In India:...

Samsung Care+ Programme To Offer Two Claims In A Year In India: All Details

Samsung has announced an upgrade for its Care+ Programme in India where you can make a claim twice in a year.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung care+ programme upgraded in India

Samsung, one of the country’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced an upgrade in its Samsung Care+ programme in India, providing consumers added benefits at no additional cost. Under the revamped Samsung Care+ programme, customers can now avail two claims in a year.

Samsung says that the two claims in a year are applicable for both as well as accidental and liquid damage protection plans in the Care+ Programme in India. Earlier, users could make up to 2 claims for repair or replacement within 2 years. Also, note that Samsung says this new benefit will only be available for those who have purchased a Care+ plan on or after May 14, 2024. You’ll be eligible to claim twice within a year from the activation date of the plan.

Samsung Care+ Programme: Features

Samsung Care+, the only authorized programme for Galaxy devices, provides 100% coverage without any depreciation, with the added convenience of both walk-in as well as pick-up and drop facility for claim registration.

Backed by a country-wide network of service centers, Samsung Care+ plans starts at Rs 399 and cater to a range of Galaxy devices including Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Books.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, S23 Series, S22 Series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Receive May 2024 Security Patch

Additionally, Samsung Care+ provides a hassle-free claim process, requiring zero documentation and ensures absolute data privacy and protection. Customers can also conveniently track the status of their claim or repairs, on-the-go, with a tracking process.

Meanwhile, Samsung also launched three new refrigerators in India recently with inverter compressor technology. Samsung’s eighth generation compressor brings AI to the fore – marking a significant change from its first compressor introduced 27 years back. The AI Inverter Compressor comes with a 20-year warranty.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.