Oppo Find X9 Series India Price Leaks Ahead of Launch

The Oppo Find X9 series India price has been leaked ahead of the devices’ November 18 launch in the country. The two devices are set to be one of the first devices in the region to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset and will get triple rear cameras, 7000mAh+ batteries, and more.

Oppo Find X9 Series India Price (Leaked)

As leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Oppo Find X9 series India price will start from Rs 74,999 for the Find X9’s base 12GB + 256GB trim. The Find X9 Pro will cost Rs 99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. Their MRPs are set at Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.

If these prices are correct, the Find X9 will cost Rs 5,000 more than the Find X8 while the Find X9 Pro’s price could remain identical to that of the Find X8 Pro. We’ll know more about the devices and the variants they’ll be available in once they arrive officially in India later this month.

Oppo Find X9 Specs

The OPPO Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch (2760 × 1256 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets Hasselblad optics along with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree FoV, and a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, and Hasselblad portrait.

At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 7025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X9 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.