Samsung Blue Fest Sale offering discounts on Home Appliances, up to 20% Cashback, limited-period offers and more

Samsung has announced exciting ‘Blue Fest’ offers on its premium range of Televisions, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Dishwashers. These offers will be valid from March 12 till April 30, 2022 at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

During Samsung Blue Fest Sale, consumers can avail limited period offers on Samsung consumer durables that include up to 25% instant discounts, up to 20% additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment.

Samsung Blue Fest Sale Offers:

Television

During the offer period, consumers purchasing Samsung’s premium range of Neo QLED, QLED & Crystal 4K UHD TVs can avail up to 25% instant discount, up to 20% additional cashback and easy finance options with zero down payment option.

Air Conditioner



Consumers buying WindFree Air Conditioners will be able to avail cashback of up to 20%, easy EMIs starting as low as INR 990 and 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Dishwasher



The IntensiveWash range of Dishwashers is offered at an attractive price starting as low as INR 42,990. Further, consumers will get cashback up to 20% and easy EMIs options with zero down payment.

Washing Machine



During the Blue Fest, AI EcoBubble front load washing machine range will be available at a special price of INR 29,900 with additional cash back of up to 20% and easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as INR 990.

The top load invertor range of washing machines will be available at a special price starting from INR 15,200 with 12-year motor warranty, up to 15% additional cashback and options of EMI as low as INR 990 and zero down payment.

Refrigerators



During the offer period, Convertible French Door refrigerators will be available at an attractive price of INR 78,000 with additional cash back of up to 20% and easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting as low as INR 990.

Curd Maestro refrigerators will be available at an attractive price starting at INR 26,200. Further, consumers will get additional cashback up to 15%, easy EMIs starting as low as INR 990 and zero down payment option.

Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 Single Door will be available at an attractive price of INR 16,700 with additional cash back of up to 10%, easy finance offers such as zero down payment and EMI starting at INR 990.