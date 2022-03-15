Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 to launch in India on March 17

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptops will be launching in India this week. As per the company website, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are launching in India on March 17.

The launch event will take place at 06:00 pm (IST). Customers who want to purchase the laptops can pre-order them with an advance payment of Rs 1,999.

The pre-reservation window is now live. It will be open until March 16 (11:59 pm). The two Samsung Galaxy Book laptops were teased on Amazon last week. So they will go on sale through Amazon India. In addition, they will also be available on Samsung official website, and other e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specifications

Both the Samsung laptop comes in two sizes including 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch with full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display options with that have brightness up to 500 nits. Under the hood, the laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Both come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series laptops unveiled at MWC 2022

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Wh battery. Both the models support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. Both models also offer S Pen support.

Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. You get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Further, for audio, the two laptops also come with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Besides, both run Windows 11. Lastly, the laptops will be available in Graphite and Silver colour options.