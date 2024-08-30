Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator Series Launched in India: Price, Availability

Samsung India today unveiled its new Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator series in India. With Bespoke design and advanced AI features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Home Care, Smart Forward, along with Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus and Active Fresh Filter+. Here’s everything you should know about the new launch from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator Series: Price, Availability

Samsung’s Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator series will be available in Glass and Steel Finish with multiple options to choose from like Black Glass, Black Matt, Luxe Black, Elegant Inox and Refined Inox. The new Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator series will be available in three capacities – 396L, 419L and 465L and will retail at a starting price of Rs 64,990 in India. The new Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator series will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung.com, and across retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator Series: Features

The refrigerators sport a SmartThings AI Energy Mode that optimises power usage by analyzing the refrigerator’s usage patterns, resulting in up to 10% reduction in energy consumption. This intelligent feature enhances energy efficiency and also allows for efficient management of home appliance energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings. This feature monitors and controls energy usage, ensuring the refrigerator operates at peak efficiency, claims Samsung.

The Home Care feature will monitor your refrigerator, and then notify you of potential issues and send alerts right away if there’s a maintenance issue. Home Care also offers troubleshooting instructions, user guides, and visual aids to assist you with solving any problems that may arise with the refrigerator

The refrigerators feature smart lighting where the dimming mode gradually turns on the light. Gentle lighting allows brightness adjustment through the SmartThings App. The night light mode automatically adjusts brightness based on the time of day.

With Smart Forward, the refrigerators receive regular over-the-network software updates, enabling the pre-owned refrigerator to stay updated and relevant with the latest functions. The Convertible 5-in-1 feature offers enhanced flexibility with five conversion modes to suit all storage needs of a modern Indian household. It offers ample space for groceries and leftovers, ensuring organized storage.

The Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator series has two evaporators and fans that manage fridge and freezer section cooling, separately. This ensures up to 70% moisture retention, prevents odour mixing and helps maintain optimal freshness for a longer duration of time. Active Fresh Filter+ keeps the air inside the fridge clean, hygienic and reduces the risk of food being contaminated by removing up to 99.99% bacteria.

Power Cool and Power Freeze functions enable rapid cooling and freezing, efficiently chilling drinks or freezing food in a short time. This feature is ideal for situations that require quick cooling or ice-making. Finally, the Digital Inverter Compressor, backed by a 20-year warranty, ensures reliable, long-term performance.