Samsung Smart TVs Are Set to Get 7 Years of Updates

Samsung was the second brand to announce that it’ll be providing 7 years of OS updates to its latest flagship smartphones but the brand is extending that commitment beyond phones, to select few of its Smart TVs. These Smart TVs run on Samsung’s in-house Tizen operating system.

As per Business Korea, Samsung made the announcement regarding Tizen OS-powered TVs at the Digital Research Lab of Samsung Electronics’ Suwon Campus in Gyeonggi Province. The publication reports that Samsung will provide 7 years of updates to select Smart TVs released in 2023 and the new AI TVs released in March 2024.

According to another publication, Korea Economic Daily, Samsung Electronics’ president of the Visual Display Business Division, Yoon Seok-woo, said at last week’s event,”With the seven-year free upgrade of Tizen applied to AI TVs, we will widen the gap in market share with Chinese companies.”

Samsung hasn’t released a detailed list of specific models that are guaranteed to receive seven years of updates. However, the announcement indicates that this will apply to TVs with AI-based features released within the specified timeframe.

Meanwhile in India, the brand recently announced a range of new 12 Kg front-load AI washing machines which start at Rs 52,990 and go up till Rs 74,990. Samsung’s Bespoke AI washing machines leverage 2.8 million big data points to offer optimized wash options with integration of the SmartThings App.

This also helps save a large amount of energy in every wash cycle – the AI Energy Mode results in a reduced electricity bill for consumers by providing up to 70% energy savings. The new modern washing machines come in Bespoke design with Flat Glass Door and AI features such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI Control and AI Ecobubble.