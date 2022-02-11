Samsung beats Google in terms of Android Updates

Samsung launched its Galaxy S22 flagship series and Galaxy Tab S8 series at this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition, the company also announced that the new smartphones, along with some of its other recent devices, will receive up to four generations of Android OS updates.

With this announcement, Samsung beats Google when it comes to Android updates. To refresh, Google Pixel 6 series offers Android updates for only three years.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed that the phones will now be supported for five years of security patches. However, this is only exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy S and Z devices. These updates provide Galaxy devices with more secure end-to-end protection from potential security threats.

What is Google’s and Other Brands Offering

At the moment, very few brands promise more than three years of updates. Now Samsung has become the only company to offer four years of Android OS updates. It has beaten Google, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and Motorola, which only offer three or two years of Android OS updates.

Talking of the Pixel 6 series, Samsung has defeated Google as the Pixel 6 series will only receive three major Android operating system updates. Even though the phones are only a few months apart, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive more OS upgrades than the Google Pixel 6 series.

Apple is still winning the race when it comes to OS updates as it offers six years of OS updates. So Samsung is still behind Apple but beating Google.

When Google launched the Pixel 6 devices last year, the company had promised up to five years of updates. However, they later clarified that it meant five years of security updates and only three years of Android OS updates.

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices

Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices

Since the Galaxy S21 FE, S22 series and the Tab S8 series come with Android 12 out of the box, these Samsung smartphones will all be eligible to get Android 16. In addition, they will also receive security updates till early 2027.

Here are the Galaxy devices with up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS