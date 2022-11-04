Samsung AX46, AX32 Air Purifiers launched in India: Price, Features

Samsung India has announced the launch of its latest range of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers including AX46 and AX32 to provide clean air regardless of the environment or room air conditions. The models in the new line-up cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them an ideal choice for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms and other large spaces.

Samsung AX46, AX32 Air Purifiers Price, Warranty Details

Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers will be available in Beige and Grey colours on Samsung.com and Samsung exclusive stores as well as leading consumer electronics stores. They have a starting price of Rs 12,990 for AX32 and Rs 32,990 for AX46.

Further, consumers can avail cashbacks and easy no cost easy EMI as well. The air purifiers come with a standard warranty of one year that covers repair service carried by Samsung authorized service center engineer at the customer’s place.

Samsung AX46, AX32 Air Purifiers Features

Samsung AX32

This new Air Purifier from Samsung has Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 320 cubic meters per hour and a coverage area of 356 square feet. It comes with a washable Pre-filter which the company claims can extract larger dust particles. Then there’s an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter that helps remove harmful gases and an Anti-Bacterial (Zinc Oxide) Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultra-fine dust and bacteria. The purifier also has SmartThings app support.

Samsung AX46

The AX46 air purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 467 cubic meters per hour. It sports a multi-layered 3D purification system, precise monitoring, SmartThings App support, and a coverage area of up to 645 square feet.

In addition, it has laser PM 1.0 sensor which senses the air quality in real time and same as the AX32, it also features a washable Pre-Filter, an Activated Carbon Deodorisation Filter and a PM (particulate matter) 2.5 Filter that captures up to 99.97% of dust, viruses, and bacteria.

The AX46 has a differentiating feature though, which is its intelligent display that monitors real time indoor air quality and shows the air purity with its 4-colour level indicator along with the particulate matter (PM) 10 dust and gas sensors.

Samsung says it has a front-sided air inlet, which means it is not necessary to move or pull it away from the wall, for cleaning or changing the filter. It could be done by just opening the front door. Equipped with SmartThings feature that enables connectivity to the smartphones, Samsung AX46 allows control even if you are far from your place.

Lastly, both the models come with two operating modes – Auto & Sleep. Auto Mode continually senses the air pollution level and adjusts the power and fan speed across levels reducing energy usage. The sleep mode on the other hand creates a quiet and comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night. It has a softer and quieter airflow and the lighting on the display is reduced.