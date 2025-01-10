Samsung Announces Good Sleep Mode in Samsung WindFree Air Conditioners: Know Details

Samsung has introduced a Good Sleep mode in Samsung WindFree Air Conditioners, a new feature to promote pleasant sleep throughout the night by adjusting the temperature according to sleep stages. This mode has now been upgraded to allow users to connect their air conditioners with their Galaxy Watch series and have the ‘Good Sleep’ automatically activated when they fall asleep.

“The influence of a suitable ambient temperature on sleep is immense. The common experience of waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat or shivering in cold, is relatable for most people. It is for this reason that Samsung decided to develop a mode on its air conditioners to help people get better sleep during the night,” said Samsung.

How Does Good Sleep Mode Work?

Samsung says that the optimal temperature varies according to the sleep stage a person is at – whether a person is falling asleep, in deep sleep, or waking from sleep. The Samsung team, in 2015, partnered with Kyunghee University to find the optimal temperature for each sleep stage, and develop an adequate algorithm for the air conditioner.

The Good Sleep mode in Samsung WindFree Air Conditioners fluctuates the indoor temperature over a course of a person’s sleep cycle. Sleep consists of 5 stages – wake, REM (Rapid eye movement), and 3 stages of NREM (Non-rapid eye movement sleep). Each stage of sleep includes variations in brain wave patterns, eye movements, and body temperature. These five stages make up one complete sleep cycle which typically lasts about 90 minutes. Throughout the night, this cycle repeats itself approximately four to six times.

The ‘Good Sleep’ cycle adjusts the indoor temperature according to the stage. First, when a person falls asleep, temperature is quickly lowered within 5 minutes to immediately create a pleasant environment. The temperature is kept low consistently during the next 90 minutes to facilitate deeper sleep.

Starting from 90 minutes, the air conditioner increases the temperature to prepare for the deeper stages of sleep – N2 and N3. In these stages, body temperature and blood pressure fall the most, indicating that outer temperature needs to be warmer. Temperature is increased within two degrees above target level to prevent awakening due to cold sensation.

Throughout the eight-hour sleep cycle, alternating periods of lighter REM sleep and deeper NREM sleep occur. The ‘Good Sleep’ mode continually modifies the temperature throughout the night, adjusting it approximately three times. Approaching the end of sleep, temperature is kept high, but gentle wind is blown to create a refreshing atmosphere.

In WindFree air conditioners, the ‘Good Sleep’ mode works with WindFree cold air, and for normal models, air is blown out to meet the target temperature. By connecting with the Galaxy Watch series, users can seamlessly enjoy the benefits of the ‘Good Sleep’ mode without manual adjustments via remotes. Users can enable automatic activation and deactivation of the air conditioner through settings on Galaxy Watch series.

Once configured, when the Galaxy Watch detects sleep, the AI automatically starts a customized operation for a comfortable sleep. If the air conditioner was previously turned off, it will be switched on with the appropriate target temperature for ‘Good Sleep’. Alternatively, if it is already running but set too cold, it will adapt to a more comfortable sleeping temperature and automatically shuts off at the wake-up alarm time set in

the app.

Offer on Samsung WindFree ACs

To promote ‘Good Sleep’, Samsung has rolled out a special offer through which consumers can get up to 42% discount on purchasing select Samsung WindFree Air Conditioners. As a result, consumers can save up to Rs 51,499 along with complimentary installation valued at Rs 1499 plus taxes. Through this exceptional deal, Samsung continues to redefine convenience and value for its customers.

The applicable models for the Bespoke AI WindFree AC and Galaxy Watch7 Combo offer are – AR60F24D13W, AR60F19D15W, AR60F19D1ZW, AR60F19D13W and AR60F19D1XW.

The offer has gone live on January 9, 2025 on Samsung.com.