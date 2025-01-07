Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 Event; Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India

Samsung, after multiple leaks, has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 event where it will be launching the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. “The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future,” said Samsung.

The Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 event will take place on January 22 in San Jose. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT, 11:30 p.m. IST, and 7 p.m. CET.

The event will showcase the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung’s latest S-series devices. The lineup will consist of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company has also begun pre-reservations for the devices ahead of the launch by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000. One can get pre-reserve benefits up to Rs 5,000, No-cost EMI, the best exchange value for your device, and more. Interested Buyers can pre-book the device via Samsung’s website.

Out of the three, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to pack the most amount of updates. Coming to the specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there will be an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Corning Gorilla Armor protects this panel. This panel is identical to the S24 Ultra panel, but with rounded corners, the overall look of the display would change drastically.

The Processor will be upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Elite as per leaks, paired with up to 16GB RAM which is higher compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12GB RAM. Rumours suggest that Samsung and Google would also offer free Gemini Advanced subscription to Galaxy S25 series buyers.

Meanwhile, in late 2024, Samsung also revealed its XR Headset which the company has developed in collaboration with the likes of Google and Qualcomm. The headset has already been rumored to be in the works for months now, and a report suggested that the company will showcase its first headset alongside the Galaxy S25 series but Samsung previewed it earlier than expected. However, Samsung could still demo how its XR headset works at the Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 event.