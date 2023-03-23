Samsung announces Blue Fest 2023 in India; Haier India launches new top loading washing machines

Samsung has announced its new Blue Fest 2023, where its launching a new line-up of Bespoke Side-by-Side, Frost Free and Direct Cool Refrigerators that come with India-centric design patterns and bringing in Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke Microwave to India. Meanwhile, Haier has launched new top loading washing machines in the country.

Samsung Blue Fest 2023: All Details

The new design patterns for refrigerators unveiled by Samsung at Blue Fest 2023 include Clean Pink, Clean Navy, Clean White, Glam Deep Charcoal in Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerators; Archi, Hydrangea and Black Matt in Frost Free Refrigerators and Himalaya Poppy and Orange Blossom in Direct Cool Refrigerators.

Then, it unveiled the new Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke Microwave with SmartThings app enables consumers to monitor and control the microwave’s functions and settings anytime, anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. These microwaves come with a minimalistic and sophisticated design in Charcoal Gray and Clean Navy colours.

Also, with all new simple UX control panel, it is designed to be simple and comfortable to operate. It also comes with Samsung’s popular Masala and Sun-dry recipes along with traditional Indian cooking options, offering a wide range of cooking menus.

Moreover, during the offer period, consumers can get up to 25% cashback and an additional 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Credit Card, a free Soundbar worth Rs 99,990, bezel worth up to Rs 9,990, limited period special offers, easy EMIs with zero down payment and more.

These offers will be valid till April 30, 2023, at all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country, and on Samsung.com. The brand is providing offers and discounts across its range of home appliances including TVs, ACs, Washing Machines, Soundbars, Refrigerators, Microwaves and Dishwashers.

Haier Top loading washing machines

Haier India announced the launch of its new line-up of anti–scaling top load washing machines priced at Rs 43,000 and Rs 46,000 for 8kg and 9kg capacity, respectively. 5e new range is powered by Haier’s anti-scaling technology, bionic magic filter, and 3D rolling wash.

The top load washing machines are enabled with smart sense technology i.e. fuzzy logic, which can automatically selectmthe appropriate water level by sensing the weight of clothes. It is accompanied by Quick Wash feature which, according to the company, only takes 15 minutes to wash the items.

Haier’s new top-load washing machines have integrated Auto Restart to counter power cuts. The washing machine will restart automatically from the position it stopped at and adjust accordingly. Additionally, with an Ergonomic Rear control panel with 146° angle, reduces bending for users.