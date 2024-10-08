Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is Official With Support for Six Android OS Updates

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy A16 5G in France, and it is the first Galaxy A-series smartphone to have support for up to six Android OS updates and six years of security patches. The Galaxy A16 5G also sports a Super AMOLED display, triple-camera sensor at the rear, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Price, Availability

Galaxy A16 5G is available in Midnight Blue, Turquoise, and Gray colours. The device is listed for €249 (approx Rs 23,000) for the 4GB + 128GB trim on Samsung France website. The device is also expected to step foot in India before the end of October.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A16 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. However, the Indian model is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. There’s support for 4GB RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 6.1 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. The device is set to receive six years of Android OS updates along with security patches as well.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The A16 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.