Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree AC Range Launched in India

Samsung today launched its 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree AC Range, which the brand claims is a fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and premium design. With a focus on intelligent cooling, energy efficiency, and connected living, the new range of 19 models cater to the evolving demands of Indian consumers.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree AC Range: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 32,990 onwards, the new range of Bespoke AI air conditioners is available across all leading retail outlets and online platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung.com.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree AC Range: Features, Specs

Built to last, the Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree AC range comes with a 5-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the AI Inverter compressor. The inclusion of Durafin Ultra coating protects the heat exchanger from corrosion, ensuring long-term performance and durability.

Unlike conventional filters, the Copper Anti-bacterial Filter redefines convenience and efficiency in air conditioner maintenance. Positioned externally on the top, it allows for easy removal and cleaning without the need to open any covers or exert force. Crafted from dense mesh, it effectively captures dust, ensuring the Heat Exchanger remains clean and operates efficiently. Additionally, the copper-infused yarn in the filter reduces certain airborne bacteria by up to 99%.

The WindFree Good Sleep feature is specifically designed to optimize the bedroom climate during the night. By carefully regulating temperature and humidity, it prevents sudden fluctuations that could disturb sleep, ensuring a restful and uninterrupted slumber.

The new lineup comes with Samsung’s SmartThings platform. Indian consumers, in a research showed high preference for convenient operations like simple remote control pop up function via a smart app, said Samsung.This AC comes with features like Quick Remote allow users to control their AC’s power, mode, temperature, and air volume from their smartphone. This eliminates the hassle of locating a physical remote and ensures convenience at one’s fingertips.

The Map View feature offers a virtual 3D representation of the home, making it easy to monitor and control the AC remotely. Consumers can check vital metrics like room temperature, air quality, and energy consumption, ensuring a connected, smarter living experience. Compatibility with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant enables voice control actions as well.

Welcome Cooling further enhances convenience by automatically starting the AC as users near their home.

The Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree AC range leverage AI technology to enhance cooling efficiency. The AI Energy Mode intelligently adjusts the cooling settings to save up to 30% energy. This addresses the top key buying factor for consumers while buying an air conditioner – the demand for energy-efficient appliances without compromising on comfort.

The AI Fast & Comfort Cooling feature ensures instant relief by rapidly reducing room temperature with maximum fan speed. Once the desired temperature is achieved, the system intelligently switches to WindFree Mode to maintain consistent cooling, ensuring a comfortable environment for activities like sleeping or entertaining guests.

The AI Digital Inverter control ensures uninterrupted cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach a scorching 58°C, providing reliability during India’s extreme summers.