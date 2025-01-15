Samsung Announces New Bespoke AI 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machines in India

Samsung India has announced the launch of its new Bespoke AI 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machines. The launch comes after the debut of 12 Kg models back in August last year. The new 9 Kg washing machines range delivers the same powerful performance and advanced features in a more compact size, according to the brand.

Samsung Bespoke AI 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machines: Price, Availability

Available in Navy, Black, and Inox finishes, the new Samsung Bespoke AI 9 Kg front load Washing Machines are priced starting Rs 40,990. Consumers can avail up to 15% cashback. The new models are now available for purchase through Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, retail stores, and other e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Bespoke AI 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machines: Features

The latest 9KG Front Load Washing Machines are aptly sized to manage large loads, offering efficient solutions for daily laundry like clothes, bedsheets, and towels. Equipped with advanced features, these machines include Super Speed for faster cycles, AI features like AI Energy Mode for up to 70% energy savings, AI Ecobubble for better fabric care and Hygiene Steam for a deep and hygienic clean.

Users can track daily, weekly, and monthly power consumption, with the feature even estimating monthly energy bills. If the bill surpasses a preset target, the App can activate energy-saving mode. Additionally, with SmartThings Clothing Care, users can create and save custom cycles based on recommended settings. The SmartThings Going Out mode lets users manage their laundry remotely, so they never have to worry about the laundry schedule.

AI Control simplifies laundry with a system that learns the user’s habits, suggesting personalized cycles, and keeping the user informed throughout the process. Another key and powerful innovation comes with Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) with which customers can experience quieter operation and long-lasting durability. Digital Inverter Technology utilizes strong magnets for a quieter and more powerful performance, but uses less energy than a Universal Motor.