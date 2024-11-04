Rumors Resurface About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE

Brands like Tecno and Motorola have significantly lowered the price barrier when it comes to flip foldable phones around the world and now Samsung wants to enter that space, too. While the specifications of the device have already been leaked once earlier this year, rumours about the Z Flip FE have resurfaced.

Korean blogger yeux1122 has suggested that Samsung will launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE in 2025, and would be a “simultaneous release” alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung has changed the launch window for its foldables since past two years from August to July, which means the Galaxy Z Flip FE may launch alongside the Z Flip 7 in 2026 in July.

Samsung has already hinted towards the existence of a Fan Edition Flip smartphone in one of its recent earnings call, where an executive said (via), “We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users.”

“We are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience. We will bring products to the market once they achieve a level of quality and experience that satisfies customers in real-life use environments,” the company added.

How the company plans to make a cheaper foldable is still a mystery. In other words, it’s unclear what the tradeoffs over the regular foldables from Samsung would be. However, the specs leak from earlier this year suggests the Flip FE could employ the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, which could be one of the major downgrades over the flagship processors used in regular Samsung foldables. While a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may be on the cards, recent reports suggest a Galaxy Z Fold FE isn’t.