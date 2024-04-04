Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Z Flip FE Key Specs Surface, But There’s A Twist

Samsung has been long rumoured to be working on the affordable versions of its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldables. The new Galaxy Z Fold FE as well as the Z Flip FE’s existence was confirmed a while back through leaks but now, their respective key specs have leaked, suggesting Samsung may employ the same dual-chip strategy in these devices as it did with Galaxy S24 series.

A Tipster by the name of Kro (@kro_roe) leaked the specs of Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE on X. It states that both the foldables will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor in some markets while they could feature Exynos chip in others. It is supposed to be the unannounced Exynos 2300 SoC. The regions getting Snapdragon and Exynos variants could match those of Galaxy S24 series.

However, the tipster claims that only one of these Fan Edition foldable phones will be released. It’s surprising that Samsung won’t be releasing the FE models of both the foldables considering their flagship counterparts have been quite popular among the users.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is rumoured to come in two models with 8GB or 12GB RAM options and 256GB or 512GB storage options. It could measure 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm while unfolded and 71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9/17.1mm while folded. The Galaxy Z Fold FE on the other hand, could come with higher 12GB, 16GB RAM options paired with 256GB and 512GB storage trims. It is said to measure 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8/14.2mm when folded and 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 while folded.

Now, as per a recent report, the first entry-level Galaxy Z Fold FE model this year is likely to be released around the same time as the Apple iPhone 16 series, which should be sometime between September and October. “The shipment target of the entry-level model Z-Fold 6 is not much, ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 units. However, it could distract consumer interest in the iPhone 16 series, which is coming at a similar time”, the report read.

The Galaxy Z Fold FE is expected to be thinner than Galaxy Z Fold 6, which in turn is also rumoured to be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In addition, Samsung could bring down the cost of the device by removing some features found in its flagship fold, such as S-pen support.