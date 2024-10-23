A Cheaper Foldable from Samsung is Not on the Cards

Samsung was among the first brands to bring foldable devices to the market, and since then, it has consistently positioned its foldables in the premium price segment without hesitation. It seems like this will continue for a while as a cheaper foldable from Samsung is not coming anytime soon.

According to a report by SamMobile, a Samsung official has said that, “Rather than considering it (Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition) a premium product, it’s a product released to expand your options. You can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price.”

A cheaper foldable from Samsung was leaked to be in existence since 2021 when it was being reported that Samsung is planning FE versions of its foldable phones. However, in May earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung is reexamining its plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. One of the reasons for cancellation of the product was that early production units of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE were not thinner than the key competitors from Chinese brands which made Samsung rethink the existence of the product.

Read More: Samsung Announces Cashback, EMI Benefits for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Buyers

Secondly, the device lacked a stylus digitiser which means it didn’t support S-Pen input like the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 would, considering its predecessors have support for it as well. Moreover, it was said the Z Fold 6 FE was in the testing phase before it was scrapped altogether.

Any which ways, Samsung’s recent announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition confirms that there are no plans to launch a folding device that costs any cheaper than its current foldable portfolio. The new foldable from Samsung starts at KRW 2,789,600 (approx Rs 1,70,000) in South Korea.