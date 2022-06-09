Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum launched, wet mopping missing

iRobot has launched Roomba j7+ in India powered by iRobot OS. The robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is available for purchase for a launch price of Rs 74,900 against the MRP of Rs 89,900.

The company claims that iRobot OS delivers a new level of customer experience for a cleaner, healthier and smarter home. It comes with features such as Smart Map Coaching, Quiet Drive, Do Not Disturb, Child & Pet Lock, Cleaning Time Estimates and more.

iRobo Roomba J7+ Features

The Roomba j7+ can detect obstacles, such as cords, headphones, shoes, socks, and towels, in real-time and avoid them while cleaning. Like all the other robots in the market, it can also identify walls and furniture while cleaning.

The said that the Roomba j7+ comes with Imprint Smart Mapping, the can learn a home’s floor plan, giving customers control to choose which rooms are cleaned when using the iRobot Home App or a voice assistant device.

Also, when Roomba j7+ identifies a hazard it will send a photo to the iRobot Home App where the user can instruct the robot to avoid or clean around the obstacle.

With iRobot OS, the Roomba j7+ can share personalized suggestions based on its learning factoring in times when your home may need more frequent cleaning – like pet-shedding or allergy seasons.

One can even schedule vacuuming and mopping time in Roomba j7+. It also has a feature which allows the robot to empty itself into an enclosed bag that doesn’t need to be replaced for up to 60 days.