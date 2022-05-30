Haier launches Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Rs 14,999

Haier has today unveiled its first-ever smart Vacuum Cleaner technology – the 2-in1 dry & wet mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. It aims to make cleaning more efficient, effective and user-friendly. Haier’s new Robot Vacuum Cleaner will initially be available on Amazon and company’s website at a price of Rs 14,999.
With 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Google Home Assistant, the all-new Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers a smart management with the Haier smart app, voice control, and also a remote control. The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner can be conveniently monitored from anywhere on the globe.
The Vacuum Cleaner performs forceful cleaning on all floor types while avoiding obstructions and preventing damages and scratches, thanks to its 2200pa ultra-strong suction power and proximity sensors. This powerful Vacuum Cleaner has a 2600 mAh strong battery backup that allows it to operate for longer periods of time. It’s an all-rounder for all basic cleaning needs thanks to its 2-in-1 Dry & Wet mopping technology.
The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner also boasts a very quiet operation, an ultra-slim design – at around 76 mm height. The vacuum cleaner easily slips under furniture & hard to reach locations, such as behind cabinets or beds, to give a clean floor, and super tiny size.
Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner Features
- Large dustbin – Because it stores more dirt for numerous cleaning cycles, a large 600 ml dust bin eliminates the inconvenience of frequent emptying.
- 350ml Electronic Water Tank – The electronic water tank aids in better water flow management.
- Automatic Self Charging – The Robot Vacuum Cleaner will automatically return to the charging station when the battery level runs low.
- Spot Clean – When one picks “spot clean” in the Haier Smart app, the Vacuum Cleaner will clean the area specified.
- Edge Clean – The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner starts cleaning along the edges and corners of the home when one taps “edge clean” in the Haier Smart app.
- Cliff Sensor for protection from falls especially on Stair – The Vacuum Cleaner has cliff sensors that detect and protect it from falling from heights. When it detects cliffs, it automatically turns and softly drives along the edge to clean thoroughly.
- Auto Cleaning – This new age vacuum supports auto-cleaning technology, with the main engine taking a bow-shaped path, to plan and clean according to the user’s surrounding home environment.
- Product Pause, Wake Up and Turn off
- Pause: During the operation, if the user requires the robot to pause, he can simply press the robot key to pause the operation of the robot
- Awaken: The energy-efficient technology lets the robot automatically enter sleep mode (All the robot lights are off) if not being used for more than 10 minutes. Waking up the robot is also fairly simple by only pressing the robot key and then any key of the app to restart work.
- Turning Off: Turn off the robot with only a single long press of the robot key, and wait for the indicator light to go out.