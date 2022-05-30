Haier launches Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Rs 14,999

Haier has today unveiled its first-ever smart Vacuum Cleaner technology – the 2-in1 dry & wet mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. It aims to make cleaning more efficient, effective and user-friendly. Haier’s new Robot Vacuum Cleaner will initially be available on Amazon and company’s website at a price of Rs 14,999.

With 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Google Home Assistant, the all-new Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers a smart management with the Haier smart app, voice control, and also a remote control. The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner can be conveniently monitored from anywhere on the globe.

The Vacuum Cleaner performs forceful cleaning on all floor types while avoiding obstructions and preventing damages and scratches, thanks to its 2200pa ultra-strong suction power and proximity sensors. This powerful Vacuum Cleaner has a 2600 mAh strong battery backup that allows it to operate for longer periods of time. It’s an all-rounder for all basic cleaning needs thanks to its 2-in-1 Dry & Wet mopping technology.

The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner also boasts a very quiet operation, an ultra-slim design – at around 76 mm height. The vacuum cleaner easily slips under furniture & hard to reach locations, such as behind cabinets or beds, to give a clean floor, and super tiny size.

Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner Features