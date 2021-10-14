Revolt Motors to re-open bookings of RV400 across 70 cities

Revolt Motors has today announced the re-opening of bookings of their RV400 across 70 cities from October 21st. Customers can book their motorcycle through the company website.

The company has also expanded its retail presence in India by entering 64 new cities including Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022 from a current 6 city presence, with an aim to fulfil the consumer demand.

All new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities. Buoyed by the surge in demand for Revolts bikes, the new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and cost-effective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility, in-line with making India self-reliant.

The new centres will not only act as sales points for the company, the customers can also experience the vehicle and go through the design, how the charging of the vehicle happens and how the installation of the charging points happen. Customers can also get a sense of their riding patterns after the test ride.

Revolt Motors has witnessed a phenomenal response from buyers for its flagship RV400 which was sold out within minutes of going on sale every time. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers. The brand, currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Revolt RV400 Features

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.