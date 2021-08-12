Revolt releases ‘Swipe to Start’ vehicle feature via MyRevolt app

Revolt Motors today announced a new Swipe to Start feature. It enables keyless start via MyRevolt App. The company has been first in class to introduce this feature. Therefore, it allows the user to switch on/off their AI-enabled motorcycle keyless, through their phone. The company says that the feature will be available to the customers in the month of September 2021.

How Swipe to Start works?

To switch on the bike with the swipe to start feature, user will simply be required to open the app, and slide the power button from left to right. This Swipe to start feature from Revolt allows user to use the bike keyless. Moreover, it can also perform all functions – lock, unlock, and locate their bike via the MyRevolt application.

Revolt has always been the first in class to introduce the latest innovation and technology in the market. We are glad to introduce the swipe to start feature, helping consumers to rev freely. We are constantly striving to enhance our riding experience to offer one of its kind innovation. With this feature, consumers now don’t need a separate key, one can simply start the bike with their mobile – Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors

In recent news, Revolt recently raised Rs 150 crore investment to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in India. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers.

Revolt EV was also recently a part of a controversy where the company allegedly issued a statement where it said that Domino’s current petrol bike fleet used to deliver pizza with be replaced by Revolt’s electric bikes (EV). However, Jubilant Foodworks (who runs Dominos) denied any such partnership with Revolt in a disclosure to BSE. Furthermore, the firm said the bikes will be specially customized for Jubilant Foodworks to suit its business.