Retro Style Solar Radio launched

iGear haw launched a vintage-styled wireless speaker that doubles as 3-band radio receiver and music player called Evoke. Built using ABS materials, equipped with a large handle and complete with a telescopic antenna and analogue dials, the Evoke tries to give a look and feel of the radios that existed in the mid-20th Century.

Available in three colour options — Pearl Blue, White/Champagne Gold and Yellow/ Black , the iGear Evoke is priced at Rs 3,000, with a 1-year free replacement warranty. One can purchase it from Amazon, Flipkart, iGear website and Croma website.

iGear Evoke Specifications

The iGear Evoke is a vintage radio crafted to blend modern technology with retro classic aesthetics. It combines the latest digital audio technology with a 1950s retro vibe. “It creates a feel just like the age of music that played in the 50s but with an advanced Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity which makes this retro Bluetooth radio connect with your smartphone, tablet or laptop”, says the company.

The Evoke is built using ABS plastics to give it a tough exterior. Complete with a 3-band radio (FM/AM/SW), analogue dials, and a moving needle station tuning indicator, the Evoke blends the latest technology into the vintage set.

Read More: Philips launches new TWS earbuds, headphones, party speakers in India

Further, it is powered by a 5-watt speaker and driven by a 1200mAh Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery. Moreover, this music player can also be charged using pure sunlight. iGear says that if you are out camping or trekking, or spend time outdoors in your garden, you won’t need to hunt for a charging port or a power bank — thanks to a large solar panel on the top. It simultaneously charges the battery when exposed to sunlight. Adding to the USP is a built-in MP3 player as well that can tune into your favourite playlists using a microSD card or a USB Flash drive.