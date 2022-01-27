Philips launches new TWS earbuds, headphones, party speakers in India

Philips has unveiled its newest set of Audio products in India as a part of its 2022 range of offerings. The new products from Philips include TAT2206 and TAT2236 TWS earbuds, TAA4216 sports headphones, along with TAX5206 and TAX3206 party speakers. One of the TWS earphones features a 6mm dynamic driver, while the other one has a 12mm one.

Philips TAT2206 and TAT2236 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 6,999. However, they will be available for Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,399 respectively as a part of a special offer. The Philips TAA4216 Sports Headphones will cost Rs 8,999 and they will be available at a special sale price of Rs 4,699.

The TAX5206 and TAX3206 Party speakers are priced at Rs 21,990 and 15,990, respectively. The Philips TAX5206 party speakers will be available at a special sale price of Rs 17,990, and Philips TAX3206 party speakers at 11,690.

All of the products will be available in the next few weeks across leading online and offline retail stores. Furthermore, the special prices for the products will be valid till January 31.

Philips TAX5206, TAX3206 Party Speakers Specifications

The Philips TAX5206 features two 8-inch woofers and two 2.5-inch tweeters to deliver a maximum output power of 160W. For connectivity, it uses Bluetooth v5.0 and weighs 10.52kg. It has an LED display screen, speaker light effect, strobe lights, and trolley design for portability.

The Philips TAX3206 party speaker has an 8-inch woofer and a 2.5-inch tweeter, which enabled it to deliver a total output of 80W. It weighs 6.95kg and has a built-in carry handle for portability. This one also has the LED Display Screen along with the other features.

Both of them are backed by in-built batteries and can deliver up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge. The speakers offer other features like karaoke support, echo control, vocal fader, voice changer, and more. The party speakers offer different inputs for the mic and guitar with their own volume controls available on the speaker.

Philips TAT2206, TAT2236 TWS Earbuds Specifications

Philips TAT2206BK and Philips TAT2236BK TWS earphones have similar features apart from a few differences. For starters, the Philips TAT2206BK earphones come with 6mm dynamic drivers, while the Philips TAT2236BK sport 12mm dynamic drivers. The 2206BK come with silicone ear tips, while 2236BK do not have these ear tips. They both feature Mono Mode, which allows users to use one earbud for calling.

For connectivity, the Philips TAT2206BK and Philips TAT2236BK TWS earphones are equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and can be controlled by smart assistants as well. As for battery life, they are claimed to offer a total of up to 18 hours of playtime which includes 6 hours from each of the earbuds and 12 hours from the charging case. You can get an hour of runtime with 15 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C port available on the charging case of the earphones. They also feature IPX4 water resistance.

Philips TAA4216BK Wireless Sports Headphones Specifications

Lastly, Philips’s new wireless sports headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers and have Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections. The headphones also support a wired connection with a 3.5mm audio port. Further, they come with an in-built microphone and a multifunctional button that offers pause/play music, skip tracks, take calls, control the volume and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant.

Philips TAA4216BK wireless sports headphones come with IP55 dust and water resistance. For runtime, the headphones offer 35 hours of battery life and have a charging time of 2 hours. Additionally, they also support quick charging, which can provide 2 hours of playback time with just 15 minutes of charging via a USB-C port.