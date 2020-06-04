Advertisement

Reliance Jio to offer one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its customers

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 2:51 pm

The company has teased that it will soon introduce the free subscription to its customers across the country.
Reliance Jio has teased that it will offer a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar to its customers in India. The company has teased that it will soon introduce the free subscription to its customers across the country. 

 

Reliance Jio has teased that it will offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its customers in India. However, the company has not revealed whether the subscription will be valid for all the prepaid plans or it will be available with specific plans. There is also no word on when the company will announce the news, but the teaser banner says that it is coming soon. 

 

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription comes with a price tag of Rs 399 for one year. The subscription offers movies and series from Marvel Cinematic Universe, popular Disney movies like The Lion King, Frozen II and more along with Hostar VIP content. One can watch Disney+ content in dubbed languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. There is also Disney+ Hotstar Premium that comes with a price of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. watch Disney+ content in English with Disney+ Hostar Premium model.

 

With this, Reliance Jio is all set to compete with Airtel to provide free Hotstar VIP subscription with its prepaid plan. Airtel introduced a Rs 401 prepaid plan that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with one-year validity. The new Rs 401 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers its customers 3GB data. The plan, however, does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. It is already available for recharge across all the circles.

 

