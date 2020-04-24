Advertisement

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid pack launched with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 1:12 pm

The price of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership is Rs 399 per year.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched a new recharge plan of Rs 401 for its prepaid users in India. The plan comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with one-year validity.
 
The new Rs 401 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers its customers 3GB data per day. The plan, however, does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. It is already available for recharge across all the circles.
 
The price of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership is Rs 399 per year. But if you are an Airtel subscriber, you can avail this plan by recharging Rs 401 pack with data benefits up to 3GB per day. And even when your prepaid plan gets over, the subscription to the streaming app will remain valid for 365 days. It is to be noted that you can recharge with any other plan on the top of the Rs 401 prepaid plan.

To get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, the user needs to recharge their Airtel number with the Rs 401 plan. Airtel will then send them a link to the customer’s mobile number to activate a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The subscription can also be activated via Airtel Thanks app but the user needs to log in with the same number which is recharged to get the VIP subscription from Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel already has a Rs 398 prepaid plan that offers free Amazon Prime Subscription along with 3GB data per day, free voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. However, the newly launched Rs 401 prepaid plan comes without voice calling and SMS benefits and only offers 3GB daily data for 28 days.

Airtel recently extended prepaid validity for mobile users till 3 May. With this announcement, Airtel says it has close to 30 million prepaid users who've not been able to recharge their prepaid mobile accounts, which is why their validity has been extended till 3 May 2020.

