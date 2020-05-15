Reliance Jio revises validity of data add-on packs

The revised Rs 251, Rs 201, and Rs 151 Work From Home prepaid add-on packs are now available on the Jio website with a validity of 30 days.

Reliance Jio recently announced a new long-term prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 for its customers. Also, the operator introduced data add-on packs of Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251. Now Jio has updated these add-on packs.





Earlier, the validity of these add-on packs was based on the existing base plan’s validity. Jio has now revised all the three packs with 30 days validity.



The data add-on packs can be used at any time of the month, once you have consumed your daily data limit. The Rs 151 prepaid pack offers 30GB of data, the Rs 201 prepaid pack offers 40GB of data while Rs 251 pack comes with 50GB of data.



Meanwhile, Rs 2,399 prepaid pack comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2GB of data per day. Apart from this, the pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day as well.

Earlier in the day, we reported that Reliance Jio introduced Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan. Jio Rs 999 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers 3GB data per day. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 252GB in total. Moreover, once the data is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.



Apart from this, it also offers unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers as well as 100 SMS messages per day. Additionally, the plan also comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.