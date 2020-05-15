Reliance Jio introduces Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan with 3GB per day for 84 days

The Rs 999 plan is listed on Jio's website under the Jio's 3GB data per day packs alongside the existing Rs 349 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 999 for its customers. The new plan is already available from the company's website.



Jio Rs 999 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers 3GB data per day. So, the subscribers can avail the overall data benefits of 252GB in total. Moreover, once the data is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.



Apart from this, it also offers unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers as well as 100 SMS messages per day. Additionally, the plan also comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.





The plan is listed on Jio's website under the Jio's 3GB data per day packs alongside the existing Rs 349 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 28 days. One can recharge with the new plan directly through the MyJio app or using a third-party website or app such as Google Pay or Paytm.



With this new plan, Jio now offers a total of three prepaid plans with 84 days of validity. The other two are Rs 599 and Rs 399 prepaid plans offering 2GB data and 1.5GB data per day respectively for 84 days. Both these plans also offer unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 3,000 minutes for non-Jio voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is now offering a grace period of 24 hours for its prepaid customers after their plan expires. Within these 24 hours only, one has to recharge his/her number to avoid deactivation of services. During this grace period, Jio customers can make unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls.