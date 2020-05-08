Reliance Jio introduces new Work from home prepaid plans, data add-on packs

The operator has also introduced data add-on packs for its customers in the country.

Reliance Jio has today announced the launch of new Work From Home prepaid plans for its customers. The operator has also introduced data add-on packs for its customers in the country.

To start with the prepaid plan, the company has introduced a new long-term plan of Rs 2,399. The pack offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 365 days. Apart from this, the pack offers unlimited voice calls as well. In comparison, Vodafone IDea also comes with a similar plan of Rs 2,399 through which it offers 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 365 days. Furthermore, Airtel offers Rs 2,398 prepaid plan as well. The pack comes with 1.5GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 365 days.

Moving to data add-on packs, the company has introduced Rs 151 and Rs 201 packs. The data add-on packs can be used at any time of the month, once the daily limit runs out and it is validity is based on the existing base plan’s validity. The Rs 151 prepaid pack offers 30GB of data, while the Rs 201 prepaid pack offers 40GB of data. The company has also introduced a Rs 251 pack that comes with 50GB of data.

Previously, the telecom operator offered additional 2GB data to its customers for four days for free. The new offer, which is available as a Jio Data Pack, is rolling out randomly to select users across India. Meanwhile, US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms. With this, the equity firm will buy a 2.3 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crores and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crores. Vista Equity Partners’ have more than $57 billion in capital commitments across various sectors and it was founded in the year 2000.