Reliance Jio offering free unlimited benefits for 4 days: Check Details Here

Reliance Jio has started offering free unlimited benefits to its customers for four days. However, the new offer is only rolled out to the affected users in Assam who are impacted due to heavy rain.

The telecom operator is intimating its customers in Assam via a text message for the free benefits. The message reads “During last few days your service experience was impacted due to extreme weather conditions. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a complimentary 4-day unlimited plan on your number.”

Jio Free Unlimited Benefits

Customers in districts like Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Hojai and Cachar in Assam will get unlimited benefits from Reliance Jio, reports TelecomTalk. Jio is offering its users 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. Further, its is offering unlimited voice calling at no extra cost.

The company further said that it stands firmly with its customers in these unfortunate times. “To help them stay in touch with their loved ones and remain connected, Jio has extended a complimentary 4 days unlimited voice & data pack and 100 sms per day,” it said.

