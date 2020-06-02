Advertisement

Reliance Jio offering free 2GB data per day for 5 days to select users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2020 11:29 am

The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India.

Reliance Jio has started offering free 2GB  data to its customers for five days. To recall, the offer was offered in April this year as well to some users for four days.

The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India. As per OnlyTech, some of the Jio users have claimed that their accounts were credit with 2GB daily data pack for free.

The pack is being credited to Jio accounts on a random basis and there is no pattern as to who will get and who will not. So there are slight chances you may or may not receive it. You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack through the My Plans section of the My Jio app.

It is to be noted that the pack is offering additional data on top of your existing data quota. For example, if you are on a Rs 349 prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day, then now you can now avail a total of 5GB data per day with the Jio Data Pack along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day.

Recently, Jio discontinued its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan and it is no longer listed on the company’s website as well as on the MyJio app. The prepaid plan has also been removed from third-party recharge platforms, such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and PhonePe among others. After discontinuation of Rs 98 Jio recharge plan, now Rs 129 is the lowest recharge plan of Jio.

Tags: Reliance Jio Jio Jio Data Pack operator news

 

