Advertisement

Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan discontinued

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 3:00 pm

Latest News

Jio Rs 129 is the lowest recharge plan of Jio which is listed on the company’s website and My Jio app also.

Reliance Jio has discontinued its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It is no longer listed on the company’s website as well as on the MyJio app.

After discontinuation of Rs 98 Jio recharge plan, now Rs 129 is the lowest recharge plan of Jio which is listed on the company’s website and My Jio app also.

The Jio Rs 98 plan offered 2GB data, 300 SMS per day and Jio to Jio calls with 28 days validity. Notably, the 2GB data was alloted for the whole validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan has also been removed from third-party recharge platforms, such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and PhonePe among others.

The Jio Rs 129 plan comes with a validity of 28 and it offers 2GB total data, 300 SMS messages, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, and 1,000 minutes on other networks. Moreover, once the data is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. It also provides complimentary subscription of Jio apps.


The Jio Rs 98 recharge has been discontinued just days after the telco introduced Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan with 3GB per day for 84 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers as well as 100 SMS messages per day. Additionally, the plan also comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

Top Work From Home plans launched by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio revises validity of data add-on packs

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan with 3GB per day for 84 days

Reliance Jio offering 24-Hour Grace Period after prepaid plan expiry

Saudi, US Equity Firms planning to invest in Reliance Jio

Latest News from Reliance Jio

Tags: Jio Rs 129 Jio Rs 98 Reliance Jio Jio operator news Jio prepaid plans

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer on Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans

Airtel introduces Rs 251 data voucher, revises Rs 98 plan

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer for landline users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies