Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan discontinued

Jio Rs 129 is the lowest recharge plan of Jio which is listed on the company’s website and My Jio app also.

Reliance Jio has discontinued its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. It is no longer listed on the company’s website as well as on the MyJio app.



The Jio Rs 98 plan offered 2GB data, 300 SMS per day and Jio to Jio calls with 28 days validity. Notably, the 2GB data was alloted for the whole validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan has also been removed from third-party recharge platforms, such as Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and PhonePe among others.



The Jio Rs 129 plan comes with a validity of 28 and it offers 2GB total data, 300 SMS messages, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, and 1,000 minutes on other networks. Moreover, once the data is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. It also provides complimentary subscription of Jio apps.





The Jio Rs 98 recharge has been discontinued just days after the telco introduced Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan with 3GB per day for 84 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers as well as 100 SMS messages per day. Additionally, the plan also comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling. Furthermore, there is a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.



