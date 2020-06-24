Advertisement

Exclusive: Reliance Jio not to launch any smartphone

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 5:30 pm

Jio launched Lyf-branded smartphones in the year 2016 with the LYF Earth 1 as its first launch.
Reliance Jio will not be launching any smartphone anytime soon in India, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian. The company launched Lyf-branded smartphones in the year 2016 with the LYF Earth 1 as its first launch.

The sources revealed that the Jio had launched LYF smartphones simply to push other vendors and other brands to come up with 4G smartphones at affordable pricing that supported VoLTE because nobody was ready for such a thing at that time.


Currently, Reliance Jio is only making Jio phones at the Foxconn factory in India and they will continue to do so because Jio feels that there is no other brand in the market that come up with spec similar to Jio phones in the feature phone category.

Back in August 2017, Jio last launched Lyf C451 in its Connect series of smartphones at Rs 4,699. The LYF C451 FWVGA (480x854 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2D Asahi Glass protection. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor coupled with an Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM.

The phone runs on the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system. It offers 8GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of 128GB via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone is powered by a 2800mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 12.5 hours of talk time and 240 hours of standby time. The handset sports a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash, apart from a 2-megapixel front camera.

