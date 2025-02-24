Airtel to Offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to its Wi-Fi and Postpaid Customers

Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with Apple to offer both Apple TV+ and Apple Music to its Wi-Fi and Postpaid cusstomers. All Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting Rs 999 will get access to the content of Apple TV+ with the option to stream content on multiple devices while on the move.

Additionally, postpaid customers on plans starting Rs 999 will get access to Apple TV+ and can enjoy 6 months of free Apple Music that features a vast catalog of both Indian and global music.

“This strategic partnership with Apple will allow Airtel customers to get exclusive access to premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Additionally, Apple Music’s unmatched library across multiple languages such as English, Hindi, and more, ensures an unparalleled audio experience”, said the company.

To specify, Airtel Home Wi-Fi customers using plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599, and Rs 3,999 will get access to Apple TV+ along with the ability to stream on multiple devices. As for postpaid users, those with plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,399, and Rs 1,749 will get access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music as well for 6 months at no extra cost.

In related news to Apple TV+, Apple recently announced the launch of the Apple TV app on Android as well, which means users without an iOS device can also enjoy streaming Apple TV content on their smartphones and tablets. The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future.

The app streams seamlessly over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline. It also has a Picture-in-Picture feature like other streaming apps, along with the usual ones like subtitle support, ability to change the audio, and more.