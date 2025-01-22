Airtel Introduces Voice and SMS-only Prepaid Plans

Following a recent TRAI directive, Airtel and Reliance Jio have introduced their respective voice and SMS-only prepaid plans. TRAI’s order was to introduce distinct Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) exclusively for voice and SMS services. This initiative aims to cater to specific user groups, such as senior citizens and rural residents, by offering options better suited to their needs.

Airtel Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans

The two new plans that have been introduced are essentially the same old Rs 509 and Rs 1,999 plans but with data facility removed. The Rs 509 plan now offers unlimited local and Roaming calls and 900 SMS with 84 days or 3 months of validity. However, if you want data, there is now a Rs 569 plan that has 6GB of data with same other benefits as Rs 509 plan.

Coming to the Rs 1,999 plan, it offers unlimited local and roaming calls and 3600 SMS for 365 days. The plan previously included 24GB of data, and it has now been launched as a new plan that costs Rs 2,249. The Rs 2,249 plan has 24GB data with the same calling and SMS benefits as the Rs 1,999 plan. Other benefits of these two plans include Airtel Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, and free Hello Tunes.

One can opt for these plans through the Airtel Thanks App or from the Airtel website.

Jio Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans (Expected)

Rumours online suggest that Jio will introduce similar voice and SMS-only plans also. This includes the revamped Rs 479 plan with unlimited calls and SMS benefits without data, valid for 84 days. The plan with the same benefits, including 6GB data benefit, would cost Rs 539.

The Rs 1,999 plan will also have data removed. Another Rs 2,249 plan will be introduced with 24GB data, unlimited calls, and SMSes for a year. These are the same benefits which the Rs 1,899 plan offered earlier.