CMF Phone 2 Pro Launched in India: All Details

CMF has announced a load of new products globally, including the CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and the Buds 2A. The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood and packs a triple rear camera setup. Here’s everything to know about the new CMF smartphone.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price, Availability

The CMF Phone 2 Pro costs Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 256GB trim costs Rs 20,999. It will be available starting May 5, 2025, on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other stores. It is offered in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour options. One can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on purchasing the device and on Flipkart, on the first day of sale only, you can also avail of a special launch day offer for an extra discount.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications

The CMF Phone 2 Pro sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED Display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi Pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.2 and will receive 3 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 Aperture and EIS, joined by a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/1.85 aperture, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging as well. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a single bottom-mounted speaker for audio.

It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also has the Essential Key that lets users access Essential Space which is a one-stop shop to access data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes.