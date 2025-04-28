Realme GT 7 India launch confirmed

Realme GT 7 India launch has been confirmed shortly after the device was launched in China. The company also announced a partnership with Krafton to test and integrate the industry’s first 6-hour stable 120FPS gaming experience. The experience has likely been tuned for Krafton’s BGMI in India.

The launch was confirmed through Realme India’s X account where the brand also confirmed that the device will be sold through Amazon India. An exact date for Realme GT 7 India launch remains unconfirmed as of now. It is also not confirmed whether the Indian variant of the device would have the same specifications as the Realme GT 7’s Chinese model.

Realme GT 7: Specifications

The Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1280 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 340Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, and 1800 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimenaity 9400+ chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. The front houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7 packs a 7200mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP68 + IP69 ratings.