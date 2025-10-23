HomeNewsOnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Officially, May Launch as OnePlus 15R...

OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Officially, May Launch as OnePlus 15R in India

OnePlus Ace 6 key specifications have been revealed in detail via OnePlus and here’s everything it’ll offer.

OnePlus Ace 6 key specifications have been confirmed by the Chinese company ahead of the device’s official reveal on October 27. The specifications that have been confirmed include the battery, chipset, display, and rating details. The design of the handset was also revealed.

The OnePlus Ace 6 key specifications were confirmed via the official OnePlus China website, suggesting the device will indeed pack a 7800mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. Further, it will have a flat with support for variable of up to 165Hz. The panel will be able to refresh at 60, 90, 120, 144, and 165Hz. It will have a 1.5K of 1272 x 2800 pixels, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and 450 ppi. There will be an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The device will also have a dedicated Display P3 chip, and the panel will support P3 cinematic wide color gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 10-bit colour reproduction. The handset will also be IP66 + + IP69+ IP69K rated. It will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and will have a metal frame.

Under the hood, it will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with 16GB of RAM. It will run on 16 out of the box. Aside from this, the camera details of the handset are unknown for now. Going by the renders shared by OnePlus, it will likely have a dual camera setup including a main sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor at the back.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to debut in markets like India as the OnePlus 15R with a slightly different set of specifications. It is unclear when that will happen, but going by previous launch timelines, the launch may take place early next year.

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display6.83-inch, 2800 x 1272 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP
  • Battery7800mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 16

