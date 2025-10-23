YouTube Introduces Daily Limit Timer for YouTube Shorts

YouTube has announced the launch of a new feature where one can now set a daily limit timer for YouTube shorts to better manage the time they spend scrolling YouTube’s short-form video feed. Instagram also has a similar feature in their App but it’s not made solely for Reels, but for the time spend using Instagram app in general.

”Starting today, we are beginning to roll out the ability for users to set a daily limit for how long they can scroll on the Shorts feed on mobile,” said YouTube through a Support page announcement. With the daily limit timer for YouTube shorts, users can “set and adjust a daily limit for how long they can scroll on the Shorts feed by going to Settings.”

Once the set time limit has been reached, the user will receive a prompt that scrolling on the Shorts feed is paused for the day. User can also dismiss the prompt if he/she wants to continue consuming content on YouTube Shorts. However, this prompt will serve as a reminder for the user to take a break or stop using YouTube Shorts for the day.

Read More: YouTube Second Chances Program Launched for Terminated Channels to Request a New One

Further, YouTube notes that it is planning to expand its “parental controls to incorporate the Shorts feed limit later this year, which will give parents the ability to proactively turn this on and make it non-dismissable for their kids and teens in supervised accounts on YouTube.”

The Shorts feed limit comes in addition to existing time management features, including Bedtime and Take a Break reminders. In other words, the daily limit timer for YouTube Shorts is different than the other similar features YouTube has in its app.

”Setting a scrolling time limit on the Shorts feed allows for this exploration while helping users be more deliberate about their viewing habits and manage their time effectively.”